Guwahati: In another setback, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail was rejected by the Supreme Court on Monday in connection with the Delhi excise scam.

The SC rejected the bail and directed that the trial of the cases be completed within the next 8 months. The case is being investigated by the CBI and ED.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, “We have dealt with certain aspects which are doubtful. But one aspect, with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore, is tentatively established. Therefore we have dismissed the bail application.”

Also Read: Assam: Another transgender person detained in Guwahati’s Chandmari youth murder case

The apex court stated that if the trial proceedings are found to be sloppy or slow in the coming three months, then the petitioner (Manish Sisodia) would be entitled to move for bail.

It may be mentioned that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provides for bail under Section 45, but the court must first meet the “twin-condition test.”

Also Read: Assam: One killed as SUV and bus collide with one another in Goalpara

This test requires the court to be satisfied that the accused is not guilty of the crime and is unlikely to commit another crime while on bail before granting bail.

The Deputy CM and senior AAP leader is accused of making changes in the Delhi excise policy of 2021 which is now scrapped.

He has been accused of making the changes to a group of liquor dealers from the south.

The changes were alleged a reason for wrongful loss to the exchequer by increasing profit margin under the new regime.