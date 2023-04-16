New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with the excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal was summoned by the agency on Friday to appear before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe.

His former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was also arrested on February 26 in the same case.

The CBI has been probing the matter and has summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

The officials said that the agency may ask the Chief Minister about the policy formulation process, especially the “untraceable” file, which was earlier slated to be put before the Council of Ministers.

Also Read: Assam: Tripura man found dead in Guwahati, murder suspected

They said that the file containing opinions of the expert committee and public and legal opinions on it was not kept before the council and remains untraceable.

The CBI may also question Kejriwal on the statements of other accused in the case, where they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the South liquor lobby.

The officials said that the agency might also seek his role in formulating the excise policy and his knowledge about the alleged influence being cast by the traders and South lobby members.

Kejriwal arrived at the CBI headquarters in his car, where the Delhi Police had put in place four rings of barricading to prevent any possible protests by Aam Admi Party leaders and supporters.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning in liquor policy case

The CBI has kept Sunday for questioning as the neighbourhood, which consists of complexes having government offices, remains closed, causing the least inconvenience to the officials coming here.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate last month and remains in judicial custody.

The special court had rejected his bail plea on March 31, stating that he played the “most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy” and had been “deeply involved” in formulating and implementing the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

The court termed Sisodia “prima facie” as “the architect” of the criminal conspiracy.