The CBI has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the liquor poluce case on April 16.

Reacting to the CBI summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the central government.

The AAP said that the central government is exerting pressure on the Delhi CM after the party was awarded with national party status by the ECI.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“The day Arvind Kejriwal had said PM’s friend’s black money is the PM’s black money, I told him it’s your number next,” said Sanjay Singh.

Notably, the CBI had arrested Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in February this year in connection with the excise policy case.