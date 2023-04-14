TEXAS: Over 18,000 cows were killed in a blast at a Texas dairy farm earlier this week, according to local authorities.

The explosion and subsequent fire occurred at Southfork Dairy Farms in Texas.

The incident marks the deadliest barn fire on record in the United States (US).

One person also suffered grievous injuries in the fi6re and is stated to be in critical condition.

Authorities believe that machinery in the facility may have ignited methane gas, BBC reported.

Nearly three million farm animals died in fires across the US between 2018 and 2021.

The massive fire prompted the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) to call for federal laws to prevent barn fires.

Only a few US states have adopted fire protection codes for such buildings and there are no federal regulations protecting animals from such fires, said Reuters quoting AWI.