Guwahati: At least one person was killed while several were injured as a bus crashed into a car and scooter in Goalpara, Assam on Monday.

As per reports, the incident took place on NH-37 near Dhupdhara in Goalpara, Assam.

A scooter, an SUV and a passenger bus collided with each other on the highway.

During the impact, the driver of the SUV died on the spot.

Several others sustained severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The other two occupants of the SUV are reported to be in critical condition.

The incident, as per the locals, took place as the vehicles were “overspeeding”. A local claimed that the buses on the highway are driven recklessly without any concern for safety.

He added that even private vehicles tend to speed over 100 kilometres per hour on the stretch despite the route being a high-traffic route.

The police have initiated an inquiry as to what exactly triggered the accident.