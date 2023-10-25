Guwahati: A massive fire broke out in Dalgoma of Goalpara, Assam on Wednesday morning, destroying seven houses and property worth lakhs.

The blaze is suspected to have started due to a short circuit in one of the houses.

As the houses were mostly built with bamboo and wood, the fire quickly spread to other dwellings in the area.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested in Hatsingimari attempting to smuggle several cattle heads to Bangladesh

Locals sprang into action and were able to douse the fire before it could spread further.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read: Nagaland Minister grows tallest paddy plant ever found in state

The fire has displaced several families who have lost their homes and belongings.

The fire department is assessing the exact cause of the fire.