Guwahati: A man suspected to be a cattle smuggler has been arrested in South Salmara, Assam while he was attempting to smuggle 10 cattle heads including cows to Bangladesh.

The accused was arrested under the Cattle Preservation Act.

The accused, Firajul Sheikh of Bhutiadanga, was allegedly trying to smuggle at least 10 cows to Bangladesh via a river route.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Cattle Preservation Act prohibits the slaughter of cows and other cattle, and regulates their transportation and sale.

The cows were rescued and Sheikh was taken into custody.

He is currently being investigated.

The Cattle Preservation Act is a controversial piece of legislation. Some people argue that it is necessary to protect cattle, while others argue that it is discriminatory and infringes on the rights of minorities.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months, several cattle smuggling attempts were foiled by the police and BSF on the Indo-Bangla.

Smugglers now have resorted to hide cattle inside dense forest areas in the border so that they can be smuggled into Bangladesh in the dead of the night, a police source said.