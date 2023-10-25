Guwahati: PHE & Cooperation Minister Jacob Zhimomi, has grown the tallest paddy plant ever found in Nagaland.

The plant measures 2.9 meters (9 feet 6 inches) tall and was grown without the use of artificial manure or pesticides.

Zhimomi said that he was passionate about farming and collected the seed for the plant from within the state.

He planted the seed in July of this year and it grew to its impressive height within four months.

Officials from the Agriculture department have visited the site to study the plant and will be collecting a sample to carry out further research.

The tallest paddy plant (Oryza sativa) so far in the world measuring 2.8m (9 ft 2 in) tall was discovered in 2005, grown by Tanaji Nikam of Kolhapur, in Maharashtra.

Late Melhite Kenye, known as Nagaland’s ‘Paddy Man,’ earlier held the Guinness World Record title of having grown the tallest paddy in the world in 1998 measuring around 2.5 metres tall (8 feet 5 inches).

Kenye also received Governor’s Gold Medal in 2002 for his feat.