Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Nambie Jessica Marak has succeeded in securing a spot in the top 12 of MasterChef India 2023.

Nambie who is known for ‘Eat Your Kappa,’ a YouTube channel dedicated to the cuisine and culture of the Northeast, is now also known quite well on the national culinary stage.

Nambie’s culinary journey is based on “Kappa,” a Garo cooking method renowned for its distinctive flavours.

Even after relocating to Chennai for her higher education and work commitments, she continued to yearn for the northeastern flavours that were an integral part of her upbringing.

Taking to her social media page, Marak shared the news with these words, “Embracing my roots, I’m cooking up dreams. I am immensely proud to be a tribal chef.”