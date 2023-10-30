Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has sought a response from the Lakhimpur district commissioner in connection with a case where a woman died by suicide after killing her two children owing to poverty in Lakhimpur, Assam.

As per reports, the Gauhati HC has asked the DC to explain to why the government’s poverty alleviation schemes did not touch the family.

Sarumai Payeng allegedly killed her two children before taking her own life due to poverty on June 26.

They were residents of Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The court has directed the state government to conduct an inquiry into the death of Sarumai Payeng and submit a report.

Sarumai Payeng, killed her son and daughter first when her husband was on his way to work as a daily wage labourer. After this, Sarumai Payeng chose to commit suicide.

Her son was two-year-old and her daughter was just 15 days old.