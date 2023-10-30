Guwahati: A suspected dacoit was injured on Sunday evening in an alleged encounter with the police in the Hojai district of Assam.

As per reports, the suspect has been identified as Saidul Alam.

He sustained severe bullet injuries on his legs after police had opened “controlled” fire on him.

The police said that they were chasing Alam who was on his bike as he was a suspect of several crimes in the district.

However, during the chase, he resorted to firing at them.

In retaliation, the police opened fire on Alam, injuring him in both his legs.

Alam is currently undergoing treatment at the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital & Research Centre in Hojai.

A 7.65 mm pistol was recovered from his possession.

The police have registered a case against Alam and are investigating the matter further.