Guwahati: A man identified to be a photographer at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam was arrested by the police on allegations of him molesting a minor girl.

As per reports, the accused had raped the nine-year-old girl near the VIP car parking outside the Kamakhya Temple on Friday night.

He was identified as Nayan Haloi.

The accused allegedly “raped” the minor girl in front of her mother.

The victim is reported to be destitute and was living near the Kamakhya Temple for the past few months with her mother.

They lived under a footbridge in the area.

An FIR was lodged by the mother of the victim after the incident.

Based on the incident, the accused was nabbed by the police and has been taken into custody for questioning.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.