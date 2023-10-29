Guwahati: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, will grace the third convocation of the Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati on Monday, as the chief guest.

The convocation will be held on the University campus at Betkuchi, Guwahati, and will be presided by the Visitor of the University, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the guest of honour, accompanied by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

A total of 1197 students will be awarded degrees and diplomas on the occasion. 42 gold medals and 45 silver medals will also be awarded to the position holders of different programmes.

The Chancellor’s Gold medals, for the UG and the PG will be awarded to students for their overall performance in the University including their exemplary academic and co-curricular achievements. Four Salvers will be awarded to students for their outstanding achievements in co-curricular activities.

Gini Devi Pansari Award for Excellence in Literary Activities, Sanwarmal Modi Award for Excellence in Cultural Activity and Basudeo Pansari Award for Excellence in Community Service, Suresh Kumar Prithani Award for Excellence in Mentoring and Hemant Kumar Lohia Award for Excellence in Sports, shall also be awarded to the selected students.