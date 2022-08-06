Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the elections to the post of the Vice President of India.

Jagdeep Dhankar was fielded by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Dhankar won by a margin of 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the 725 votes that were cast.

Opposition candidate Margret Alva secured 182 votes while 15 votes were termed invalid.

Dhankar had previously also served as the Governor of West Bengal.

Also read: Assam: Any government official asking for bribe? Report matter in contact details given inside

Dhankar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu constituency in 1989.

The counting of votes began soon after the polling for the vice presidential election ended at 5 PM.

The voting began earlier this morning at 10 AM.