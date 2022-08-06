GUWAHATI: Has any government official in Assam been bothering you by asking bribe to get any work done?

You need not worry anymore.

The directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam has issued a slew of contact numbers to report any such matter.

If any government official is asking for bribe contact the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam in the following numbers.

WhatsApp No: 60269 01243

Toll Free No: 1800 345 3767

Control Room: 0361 2462295

SP (III) V&AC: 94350 24100

Email id: complaints.vac@gmail.com

Twitter: @DIR_VAC_ASSAM

Also read: Assam: Registrar of Bhattadev University caught red-handed accepting bribe

The directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam released these contact details on the day, it caught registrar of the Bhattadev University red-handed while accepting bribe.