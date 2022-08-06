GUWAHATI: Has any government official in Assam been bothering you by asking bribe to get any work done?
You need not worry anymore.
The directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam has issued a slew of contact numbers to report any such matter.
If any government official is asking for bribe contact the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam in the following numbers.
WhatsApp No: 60269 01243
Toll Free No: 1800 345 3767
Control Room: 0361 2462295
SP (III) V&AC: 94350 24100
Email id: complaints.vac@gmail.com
Twitter: @DIR_VAC_ASSAM
The directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam released these contact details on the day, it caught registrar of the Bhattadev University red-handed while accepting bribe.