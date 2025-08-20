Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant technical positions or jobs in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Engineer-I in 2025.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : 4 years full time BE/B Tech in the discipline of Electronics & Communication / Electronics / Telecommunication / Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in the field of installation and commissioning of Electronics/ Electrical systems and integration of Electronic/Embedded systems for any projects

Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.08.2025

Salary : Candidates will get a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs. 45,000/- per month for 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/- per month for 3rd year and in the event of

extension of contract Rs. 55,000/- per month for the 4th year

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://bel-india.in/

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 13.09.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 472/- (Rs. 400 + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee

Applicants should remit the application fee through SBI Collect (through online or through SBI Branch).

They can pay the application fees online by visiting the following link:

https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=14842 and Select Payment

category: – RECT OF PRE-I (2025)/NS1

Candidates must read the details and screenshots for making the payment.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here