Guwahati: The death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has raised concerns among hospital staff after Sister-in-Charge Bhanupriya Mishong was arrested by Bhangagarh Police on Tuesday, following her detention the day before under the instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The arrest has prompted some nurses to claim that Bhanupriya was unfairly singled out, as several other staff members were on duty in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the time of the incident.

Hospital records show that five nurses, including Bhanupriya, as well as three doctors, two ward girls, and two cleaners, were present during the shift.

Colleagues of Bhanupriya have stated that she briefly left the room to prepare milk at the time of the incident. They also noted that the room she was supervising had 35 newborns, contrary to the official count of 26.

The nurses have questioned the accuracy of the information provided by Superintendent and Principal Achyut Baishya.

The staff also raised concerns about understaffing, stating that only one nurse was assigned to the room, though three were needed.

They also reported that one of the infant warmers was malfunctioning, raising concerns about potential issues with hospital infrastructure.

Following a medical examination, Bhanupriya was transferred to Panbazar Police Station. Meanwhile, her colleagues gathered at Bhangagarh Police Station to request that accountability be extended to all staff members on duty, not just one individual.

The situation has raised questions about why the doctors on duty have not been held accountable, with some suggesting that focusing on the arrest of one nurse could overshadow larger issues at GMCH.