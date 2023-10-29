Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police imposed vehicle restrictions in the city on October 30, 2023, in view of the visit of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar to Assam.

Commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above will not be allowed to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 8 AM to 8 PM on October 30.

Commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above will also not be allowed to ply on AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, Tyabullah Road, GNB Road, B. Barooah Road, and GS Road from 7 AM to 4 PM on the same day.

The traffic police have advised the public to plan their travel accordingly and avoid using the affected roads during the restricted hours.

The restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of the public and to give free passage to emergency vehicles, a statement read.

The traffic police have also requested the public to cooperate with them and follow the traffic rules and regulations.