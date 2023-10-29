Guwahati: An individual was arrested by a team of Assam Police from the 11-mile area in Guwahati on allegations of him being involved in cattle smuggling.

A police source said that an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team had arrested the accused based on inputs about a possible smuggling attempt.

The police source said that during the operation they came across a truck loaded with live cattle.

On checking the truck, it was found that the cattle were being transported illegally.

The accused in the incident was identified as Israril Haque of Jakhalabandha in Nagaon, Assam.

He was allegedly driving the truck and taking the cattle to Meghalaya without any valid or legal documents.

On further checking, the police found in total, 42 cattle heads in the truck.

The accused was arrested and the cattle along with the truck was seized by the police.