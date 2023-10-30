Guwahati: Former Assam Minister and senior Congress leader Sarat Barkotoky died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Monday morning at the age of 88.

He had been admitted to the hospital in August for age-related ailments.

Barkotoky was a veteran politician and served as a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly for the Sonari constituency for several terms.

He also held various ministerial portfolios in the state government, including Education and PWD.

Barkotoky was born on March 1, 1935, in Mathurapur village in Sonari, Assam.

He was educated at Gauhati University, where he obtained a BA degree in 1957 and a B.T. degree in 1960.

He began his career in politics in the early 1970s.