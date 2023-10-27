GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reacted to the notice served by the election commission for delivering a speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, which the EC “found to be prima facie violative”.

The election commission served the notice to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma based on a complaint filed by the Congress party.

“Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency,” said Sarma

He added: “Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics.”

“Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Hon’ble Election Commission,” he further said.

In his speech, Sarma said, “If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled.”

The ECI has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 p.m. on October 30.

If found guilty, Sarma could be barred from campaigning for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.