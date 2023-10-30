Guwahati: The police have detained one more person in connection with the alleged murder of a youth in Chandmari of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the fourth accused detained has been identified as Radha Kinnar, a transgender person.

Three others had already been detained by the police in connection with the murder.

The deceased identified as Amdadul Islam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality on Saturday afternoon.

While the deceased was suspected to be a transgender earlier, later it was found that he was actually straight and had a child with his wife.

His body was discovered inside a sack at a canal close to the Assam Engineering Institute hostel.

The deceased used to hang out with a group of transgender individuals in the city, the police said.

It is not exactly clear if he was transgender or not as he is married and has a kid, a police source said.

However, an investigation has been initiated.

Radha was picked up from Jakhalabandha by the Guwahati Police with Nagaon Police.

The deceased, Amdadul Islam was a resident of Nagaon district.