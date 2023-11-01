Guwahati: The government of Assam, in order to bring relief to the customers has decided to sell onions at subsidised rates at 12 distribution points across the city.

The onions will be sold through the National Agricultural Co-Operative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) sale points.

Moreover, the nodal agency officers of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs (FPD&CA) are constantly monitoring the prices of onions at different wholesale and retail markets.

As per the notification, the Deputy Director of the FPD&CA has directed the branch manager of the NAFED to sell Onion through mobile van/vendor at the Government fixed price during morning (8 am- 10 am) and evening (4 pm onwards) every alternate day at 12 distribution points in the city.

Onions prices have been going north since the Navaratri and this has led the government to take this action.

Presently onions are sold around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilo and retailers say that they are buying the onions at exorbitant prices.