GUWAHATI: “We will review the commissioning of Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project (SLHP) if the INDIA Bloc comes to the power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” United Opposition Forum (UOF) chief spokesperson and MLA Akhil Gogoi said here on Wednesday.

The UOF has expressed grave concern over the “frequent mishaps” at the site of NHPC’s under-construction 2000-MW Lower Subansiri hydro-electric project on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and the possible adverse impact of the mega dam in the downstream areas of Assam.

A major landslide at the hydroelectric project site at Gerukamukh on October 27 blocked the only operational diversion tunnel, severely disrupting the downstream river flow, drying up the riverbed and posing a threat to aquatic species in the river.

“Over the past two years, a series of disasters and accidents have taken place at the construction site of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project resulting in damages to the project structure. This has raised questions about the safety and sustainability of the project. Since 2005-06, the project has been developed by NHPC in geologically fragile, seismically vulnerable and biodiversity rich area in the face of very strong opposition from people across Assam,” Gogoi said addressing a press conference here.

“We all 15 political parties are concerned about the fate of the people living downstream of the Subansiri River. In the recent incident, the water level of the Subansiri River was reduced to a great extent due to the blockade of the diversion tunnel for a landslide from an adjacent hill. As a result, the flow was reduced towards the downstream of the Subansiri dam,” Gogoi said.

“It has a great impact on the downstream areas and biodiversity of the area. Three expert committees set up by the government to study the impact of the dam on the downstream areas have stated that the project is not safe for the people of the region,” Gogoi said.

“Three expert committees have observed that the dam at this site will not be safe for the downstream people. There are two basic reasons, one being that the hilly soil around the dam is fragile and that the dam site is earthquake-prone,” Gogoi also said.

“The expert committees observed that the dam upset geological processes of erosion and deposition. Rainforest soils are often extremely delicate; their thin layer of topsoil is highly vulnerable to erosion. Eroded soils are washed into the dam reservoirs causing a build-up of siltation that eventually leads to loss of the reservoir’s storage capacity over time. Moreover, the soil deposits that are trapped behind the dam’s barriers deprive the riverbanks downstream of seasonal nutrient replenishment,” he said.

“Even as the main dam would not be eroded, there is a possibility of soil erosion from two adjacent hills. Loss of the source of silt and soil from upstream also causes serious erosion of riverbanks,” he also said.

Gogoi sought the intervention of the Assam government as well as the Centre to review the construction of the mega dam, given the adversities, and take measures to prevent such mishaps at the site.

Gogoi also urged the Central government to consider the safety of the residents of the state and ensure that a cumulative impact assessment was done before the 164 big and small dams were constructed in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This dam will also hurt the river dolphin population and fish. More than 5 lakh people who are dependent on the river for their livelihood will have to face a crisis,” he said.

“We also demand the state government to review the project once again considering the fate of the people living downstream of the river. Similarly, the government is planning to construct 164 small dams in Arunachal Pradesh without studying cumulative impact assessment. These small dams will also hurt the people and biodiversity of the downstream areas,” he further said.

“We want the government should not go ahead with the 164 small dams without studying the cumulative impact assessment on the downstream areas. The state government should immediately intervene in the situation,” he added.