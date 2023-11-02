Guwahati: A hilarious tweet by Assam police on World Vegan Day on Wednesday has gone viral, garnering the attention of social media users.

Sharing an image of a cannabis plant, the Assam police in its Twitter handle wrote: “The only plant based diet we don’t approve of. You think, you know the potential of going green, but it ain’t worth it, keep it legal, folks!”

The Assam police account posted the tweet with two hashtags #WorldVeganDay #ThinkBeforeYouDope.

Some Twitter users appreciated the post with humorous comments, while others praised the police for their creativity and sense of humor. The post has been reposted several times and has received lots of likes.

Some social media users shared screenshots of the tweet on WhatsApp as their status. One user who shared the screenshot wrote, “I want to meet the admin of the Assam Police Twitter handle.”

The Assam police have a reputation for being creative and innovative with their social media use.

In the past, they have used humor and satire to raise awareness about important issues such as road safety and crime prevention.

Their latest tweet on World Vegan Day is another example of how they are using social media to connect with the public in a meaningful way.