SIVASAGAR: A couple was found dead along the National Highway 37 in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Palash Gogoi and Lucky Mech.

It is suspected that they were victims of a hit-and-run accident. A motorcycle, believed to be theirs, was found near their bodies.

The police were informed by the locals following the recovery of the dead bodies.

The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain if the incident was a hit-and-run case or an accident.

In a similar incident, another man was found dead on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Mili was found near the highway in Sonapur.

It is suspected that he was also a victim of a possible hit-and-run accident.

Police have registered cases and are investigating both incidents.