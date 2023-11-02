Guwahati: Three children were reported to have been abducted from an orphanage in Tezpur, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the children went missing on Wednesday evening.

They as per the caretakers were playing outside the orphanage when after a while, they went missing.

They were lodged at the Snehabandhan Children’s Home, situated in the Bhairapad area of Tezpur.

It is feared that the children may have been abducted but an investigation regarding the issue has been initiated.

The Assam Police have been informed about the issue.

All aspects including abduction are being thoroughly investigated, said a police source.

Nearby areas and interdistrict transport stations are also being searched to trace the missing children.