Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has reiterated its opposition to the implementation of the “one nation, one student ID” program in Nagaland.

The scheme is known as the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) in Nagaland.

They describe it as a “controversial initiative” intended to establish an Education Ecosystem Registry called ‘EduLocker.’

In a formal representation addressed to the state’s chief secretary, NSF President Medovi Rhi and Secretary of Education Temjentoshi underscored that the introduction of APAAR raises “significant challenges and concerns” that pose an “unprecedented threat” to students’ rights and privacy while burdening educational institutions unnecessarily.

Although the government has presented this initiative as a means to seamlessly track academic progress and achievements, the NSF has raised several critical concerns, including data security and administrative burden.

According to the NSF, obtaining parental consent for APAAR enrollment is insufficient to protect students’ rights and privacy.

The federation said it was sceptical about the government’s assurance that data will only be shared with relevant government agencies, suggesting it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of misuse or data breaches.

The NSF is also concerned that the proposed centrally functioning District Information for Education portal could be vulnerable to cyberattacks, putting students’ personal information at risk.

In light of these concerns, the NSF is calling for a comprehensive reassessment of the APAAR initiative before any implementation by the education department.

The NSF appeals to the state government and the education department to conduct a broader and more comprehensive consultation with all stakeholders, including parents, students, and educational institutions.

They stress the importance of prioritizing data security and promptly addressing administrative challenges through an inclusive dialogue with all concerned parties.

The federation believes that a consultative and collaborative approach is crucial to safeguard students’ well-being and maintain the integrity of the education system in Nagaland.

Furthermore, they demand that the responsible department temporarily suspend the current APAAR exercise until broader consultations take place.