GUWAHATI: To keep the spirit of Liberation War alive amongst the personnel of Bangladesh Forces, a team of 20 officers and personnel of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) led by Group Captain Tanvir Marzan visited Dimapur, Nagaland on October 31, as a part of Bangladesh Air Force Raising Day celebrations.

“The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) came into being with one Chetak, one Armed Otter and one Dakota, 9 officers and 57 men on September 28, 1971, at Dimapur,” Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force (IAF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Meghalaya to create elephant corridor with Assam, Bangladesh to mitigate human-animal conflict

It was on this day that three pilots, Squadron Leader Sultan Ahmed and Flight Lieutenant Badrul Alam who had defected from Pakistan Air Force and a civilian pilot, Captain Shahabuddin Ahmed, commenced their training by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Kilo flight at Dimapur which was deemed to be the first Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) unit.

Also Read: Assam: IIT Guwahati start-up BetaTank develops robot used for cleaning petroleum tanks

After December 16, 1971, with the birth of Bangladesh, the Kilo Flight aircraft riddled with bullets, but still fly-worthy was handed over to Bangladesh at Dhaka by India.

The then government of India gifted one Dacota, one Otter and one Alouette-III Helicopter to be used by Kilo Flight for military air operations. During the Liberation War in 1971, Bengali officers and airmen who defected from the Pakistan Air Force conducted numerous successful air operations from Dimapur.

These air operations helped Bangladesh to expedite our path to victory.

Officers and personnel of IAF including those belonging to Dornier and MI 17-V5 squadrons with a historical connection with the Kilo Flight interacted with the personnel of BAF has always shown keen interest in visiting important locations that were places of relevance during the 1971 Liberation War.

The delegation was seen off by Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan of Bangladesh Air Force from BAF Base Bangabandhu, Dhaka.

“The visit reflects the deep ties and bonhomie between the Air Forces of the two countries and acknowledges the role of IAF in the Liberation of Bangladesh,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amit Shukla said.