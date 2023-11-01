Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced that the state will create an elephant corridor with Assam and Bangladesh to mitigate human-animal conflict.

Speaking at the valedictory function of Wildlife Week 2023, Sangma said that he is keen to work with the government of Assam and international agencies to develop an elephant corridor that will permanently mark, protect, and give way to these large and peaceful animals.

Also Read: Assam: IIT Guwahati start-up BetaTank develops robot used for cleaning petroleum tanks

He also said that a survey on the population of elephants and other wildlife in the state is on the agenda of the department so that the government can come up with effective policies to promote coexistence between humans and animals.

Sangma emphasized that Meghalaya is blessed with unique and diversified wildlife, but the state has not been able to manage it in a planned and scientific manner.

Also Read: Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Sarbananda Sonowal says ‘BJP govt is a must for development’

He said that the government will now work in a mission mode to focus on key important areas and provide the department with the necessary support, investment, and guidance.

He added that the government is working on creating collaboration between wildlife, forest, and eco-tourism to ensure that the policy is sustainable and creates livelihood and alternative economic benefits for the community while protecting the state’s flora and fauna.