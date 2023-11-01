AIZAWL: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is on a campaign trail in election-bound Northeast state of Mizoram, has urged the people of the state to vote for the BJP in the ensuing polls.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that the people of Mizoram must ensure development in their state by voting and bring BJP to power in the state.

“As people in Mizoram are educated, they will definitely consider bring the BJP to power in the state and ensure development,” Sonowal said.

He added: “One must note that the entire Northeast region was lagging behind when it came to connectivity and development during Congress rule. Now, after BJP came to power at the Centre, things changed. The difference is there for everybody to see.”

“As there has been visible transformation, the entire Northeast has now become a destination for national and global tourists and investors,” he said.

Notably, the BJP has fielded candidates in 21 assembly constituencies out of total 40 in Mizoram.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram goes to polls on November 07, with counting of votes state to be held on December 03.