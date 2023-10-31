AIZAWL: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will retain power in Mizoram.

This was stated by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga while exuding confidence that his party – the MNF – will form government in the state on its own.

“We need 21 seats to form the government. It is my expectation that at least we will go up to 25 and even more,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Tuesday (October 31).

He was responding to a query from the media on the MNF’s prospects in the upcoming polls in the state and possibility of post-poll alliance.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga also reiterated that the ties between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state and the BJP-led NDA is “issue based”.

“Our support for the BJP-led NDA is issue based,” said Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, who is also the chief of the ruling MNF party in the state, made this statement while briefing the media in Aizawl.

“We (MNF) follow a set of principles that might not be in line with the BJP-led NDA. If their (BJP-led NDA) principles are against the Mizo people, we will oppose it,” Zoramthanga said.

Earlier also, the Mizoram chief minister had slammed the BJP-led NDA for its policies.

Furthermore, the Mizoram chief minister, recently, had said that he would not share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if the PM visits the state for election campaigning in the state.

Notably, Mizoram will go to polls on November 07.