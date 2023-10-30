GUWAHATI: Female students from Assam were allegedly molested by a Bihar policeman on-board the Northeast Express Train.

This alleged incident took place near the Kishanganj railway station in Bihar, while the female students were on their way to Assam from Rajasthan.

According to reports, there was a group of 14 girls from Assam, who were returning home after participating in an educational trip to Delhi and Rajasthan.

The accused policeman from Bihar has been identified as Naveen Kumar Singh.

Singh allegedly molested some girls of the group, when they were asleep.

On realising that they were being sexually harassed by the policeman, the group of girls from Assam screamed, which alerted the other passengers in the bogey of the train.

Also read: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit Assam in November

The policeman was apprehended by the other passengers of the train.

However, when the girls approached the authorities at Kishanganj railway station and New Jalpaiguri railway station, to their utter shock, the authorities refrained from taking action against the accused Bihar policeman.

In fact, the railway police officials at the New Jalpaiguri railway station even allegedly threatened to arrest the victim girls from Assam.

Later, the authorities yielded to the pressure and filed a complaint against the accused policeman.

The group of girls from Assam are students of the Biswanath College.

Meanwhile, principal of Biswanath College in Assam – Dr Chintamani Sharma – has demanded strict action against the accused.