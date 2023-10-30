Agartala: In a daring attempt aided by a network of brokers, a Bangladeshi national Sohail Ahmed, with a valid passport, illegally entered Tripura, only to be apprehended by vigilant border guards in Madhupur under the Sepahijala district.

The audacious act left authorities astonished as the guards managed to overcome the deception, leading to Ahmed’s arrest.

Ahmed, hailing from the Noakhali area in Bangladesh, entered the state surreptitiously with the assistance of a group of illicit brokers, managing to elude the watchful eyes of border security guards.

The accused, in his statement to authorities, revealed that he embarked on this journey seeking employment opportunities.

Reportedly, Ahmed was facilitated by fellow Bangladeshi youths who assisted him in crossing the border in exchange for a substantial sum.

However, his luck ran out when he was apprehended by the vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

From Ahmed’s possession, the BSF recovered a mobile phone, a valid passport, Bangladeshi currency, and a Bangladesh SIM card, underscoring the sophisticated nature of the operation.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Madhupur Police Station by the BSF jawans stationed at the Kayadhepa BSF camp.