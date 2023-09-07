Guwahati: One minor boy died while two others are feared to have drowned in the Dikhow river at Shimaluguri village in Assam‘s Sivasagar district while they went for a bath in the river on Monday (September 4).

The villagers immediately informed the police who soon reached the spot along with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Though the SDRF team immediately started a search operation, the missing boys could not be traced.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also pressed into service along with the SDRF to trace the missing boys. However, after three days of searching, the boys remained missing.

The three boys who went missing were later identified as Krishna Basfor (12), Prem Basfor (14) and Veer Basfor (13).

On Thursday morning, the SDRF and NDRF teams recovered the body of Krishna Basfor. However, the other two boys, Prem Basfor and Veer Basfor, are yet to be found. The SDRF and NDRF are continuing their search operations to trace the missing boys.