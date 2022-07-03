Today is the first-ever World Biryani Day and this probably brings us to one celebrate biryani as it seems to be the answer to everyone’s hunger.

But, as we celebrate the day, there needs to be another full and final discussion on the variants of biryani and especially the most controversial, veg-biryani.

This is a never debate as to what veg-biryani is. Most people would get offended by the term veg-biryani while some would call it polao or pulao.

Well, some chefs who have spent all their lives cooking, consider the debate to be a baseless argument.

Also Read: Assam floods: Situation remains grim, more than 22 lakh still affected

The reason? Chefs say that biryani is an Indian dish which is an improvised version of pulao that has a Persian origin. Although the word biryani came from the word Biriyan Kardan, the dish itself was never from Persia. It was pulao from Persia that came to India and later based on the ingredients found here, it improvised and turned into the beloved biryani in the 16th century.

The biryani was first created in North India (Lucknow) but it later spread across India and we got various types of it. While the Hyderabadi biryani is said to be one of the more authentic ones, the other variants too were authentic as they were updated versions of one another.

But, the topic here lies in whether veg biryani is a myth or is it a reality?

If experts in cooking are to be believed, it is pulao that can not be accepted as veg where as veg biryani is possible.

Pulao had always been a non-vegetarian dish and was always cooked with meat which we commonly call yakhni polao. Whereas, biryani can be veg given the ingredients.

Also Read: PETA India awards Meghalaya minister James Sangma for vegan leather initiative

While some biryani versions with just the rice and nothing in it sounds to be meaningless, biryani served with jackfruit (kathal) or sometimes even paneer can be possible.

Although this can be disapproved, evolution can make it possible for a veg biryani variant to “officially” be recognised.

Nevertheless, it is World Biryani Day and on this day, the acceptance of the classic biryani variants need to be celebrated.