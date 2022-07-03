Guwahati: Flood conditions in Assam continue to remain grim as 22,17,778 people were affected by the floods till Saturday while the death toll reached 174.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) till Saturday evening 1,934 villages across 27 districts were still affected by the flood.

Apart from the population, 50714.18 hectares of crop area remain affected in these districts.

One human life was also reported to have been lost in the past 24 hours which took the death toll to 174. Of the total deaths, 156 were in Flood and 18 in landslides since April 6, 2022.

The ASDMA data further said that 404 relief camps and 138 relief distribution centres are still functioning in affected areas with 2,77,335 inmates.

In view of the current flood situation, some of the major initiatives undertaken in the last 24 hours were listed by the ASDMA.

The ASDMA said that after visiting the flood-affected districts of Assam, both the teams of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), discussed their observations with Jishnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary (CS) to the Government of Assam along with other senior officials.

After a detailed discussion with the IMCT, Barua requested the team to submit a suitable report to the Central Government so that Assam can get more central funds immediately.

As per the scheduled programme, the first team of IMCT visited various flood-affected areas in the Cachar district and talked with the District Administration for damage assessment of the recent flood in the district and assured of a quick response to restore the damages.

Accordingly, the second group of IMCT visited water supply schemes, embankment breach points and P&RD bundh breach points of Paschim Nalbari and Banekuchi revenue circles in the Nalbari district. The team also visited the embankment breach points and houses damaged in the Sarupeta revenue circle in the Bajali district for necessary damage assessment.