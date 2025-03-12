Assam: Muga farmers face losses owing to muga silkworm death

North Lakhimpur: Assam’s muga farmers have been facing a huge impact on their investment for the incoming season after thousands of newly reared Muga Silkworms died in the muga host plantations across Dhakuakhana.

Farmers found the grown-up muga silkworms dying on host plants in large numbers before the phase of making yarns in many Somanis (host plantations).

Affected farmers said that they bought the Muga seed crops and cocoons from Garo Hills in Meghalaya. The farmers planned to rear them for the autumn harvest called Jaruwa.

The cost of the cocoons was Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 per piece. Now the death of the Muga Silkworms is costing most of the farmers losses up to Rs. 20,000 per plantation.

Sources said that a huge number of muga silkworms have died in the Somani of Muga Silk Development Project of the state sericulture department in Dhakuakhana. Over 80 thousand Muga Silkworms have died due to unknown diseases. The estimated market cost of the lost Muga Silkworms is Rs. 5 lakhs.

Muga expert and National Award-winning farmer Jitul Saikia said, bacterial and viral diseases lead to the latest phenomenon. This affects the Muga Silkworm in its endemic region of Dhakuakhana.

He said, bacterial disease Glasserella and virus Flasserella are responsible for the death of Muga Silkworms across Dhakuakhana.

“The absence of beneficial microorganisms in the soil has made the surrounding environment of Somanis vulnerable to bacteria and viruses. Bacteria and viruses are harmful for Muga Silkworms”, he added

Traditionally, there are four cycles of Muga rearing—Jarua (winter), Jethua (spring), Aharua (summer-monsoon) and Katia (autumn) Muga silk.

“The ideal temperature for the Muga Silkworm to mature is between 20 degrees and 30 degrees. The rise in temperature in each of these four cycles has preponed the rearing of Muga silkworms in Dhakuakhana”, Saikia said

Saikia blamed the state Sericulture Department and Central Silk Board (CSB) for their inept handling of the situations arising in Muga host plantations.

Saikia said, CSB always collects the samples of affected worms whose life cycle is only one month.

“By the time the laboratory reports come out, the Muga Silkworms cycle is over and they are of no use”, he added