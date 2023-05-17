Assam Career : Central Silk Board Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions under Central Silk Board Assam.

Central Silk Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Master Reeler/ Weaver / Technician in its Headquarters and various locations across India.

Name of post : Master Reeler / Weaver / Technician

No. of posts : 72

Qualification : 8th standard and above

Experience : 2-3 years in silk reeling, twisting, dyeing & weaving etc. with teaching skills to demonstrate such activities

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month. On completion of the probationary period of six months, the candidate is eligible to get an additional amount of Rs. 3000/- per month

Age : 21 years and above

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 29th May 2023 and 30th May 2023 at 11 AM in locations across India (Please refer to the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their resumes or CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

