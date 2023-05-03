GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his one-day visit to Tinsukia district on Tuesday asked the district administration to expeditiously complete the piped water connection to all households and schools in tea garden areas of the district.

Holding a meeting with district administration, Governor Kataria asked deputy commissioner Swapnil Paul to ensure that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, all the households and schools of the district especially in the tea garden areas invariably receive pure drinking water.

During the meeting, Assam Governor also took stock of implementation of different government schemes in the district.

He also asked the deputy commissioner to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the grass root people.

Taking stock of education, especially primary education, Assam Governor asked the Education Department to see that girls do not stay out of the ambit of school education.

He also asked the district machinery to take steps to address school drop-out rates.

On the agricultural front, Assam Governor asked the District Agriculture Department to help the farmers to try out alternative modes of farming for higher degree of yields.

He also stressed on multiple cropping and use of scientific technology to yield better agricultural production.

The Governor during the meeting also took stock of Orunodoi, Mission Basundhara, PMAY (G), Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Sarovar and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) schemes in the district.

He also enquired on the status of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and PMJAY Ayushmaan card, PMJAY-eKYC, Janani Suraksha Yojna, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kaaryakram etc.

Enquiring about the works of Social Welfare, the Governor asked the District Social Welfare Officer to dedicatedly implement Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan etc.

He also took stock of the status of MGNREGA and others.

The Governor also visited Boganodi Model Anganwadi center and interacted with the students and teachers there.

He also held meetings with the security agencies at the conference hall of Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office.

The Governor also had a detailed meeting with Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip and other security agencies regarding the law and order situation of the district.

During the meeting, he asked the security agencies to act tough on cyber crime and its manifestation.

The Governor also said that police stations should have a people friendly atmosphere so that people can come for discussions without any hesitation.

Assam Governor Kataria also visited the Digboi Refinery and said that he was happy to visit the oldest refinery in Asia.

“The refinery reflects our ancient development and rich legacy of our state in the arena of oil fields,” he said.

