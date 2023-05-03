DIBRUGARH: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar and other dignitaries on their arrival in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh to attend the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University on Wednesday.

Along with the Vice President, the convocation ceremony is also been attended by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, union minister of state Rameswar Teli and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu at Dibrugarh University.

The Vice President Dhankhar will then head to Manipur to visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal.

He is scheduled to take part in an interactive session with the students and the faculty of the university.

The Vice President is in the 21st Convocation of Dibrugarh University as the Chief Guest and is delivering the Convocation address.

Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria and Chancellor of Dibrugarh University are presiding over the convocation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the guest of honour in the convocation held near Bishnu Rabha Rangamancha at Dibrugarh University.

Around 1400 students of Dibrugarh University took part in a procession that started at 8:30 am on Wednesday and merged merge into the convocation hall.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh ahead of the Vice President’s visit.

