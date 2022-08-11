New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar took the oath as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday.

His oath was administered by President Draupadi Murmu.

Former Vice Presidents M Venkaiah Naidu and Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present at the ceremony.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Crucial meeting held in Dibrugarh

Jagdeep Dhankhar won the elections for the post of the Vice President of India by a margin of 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the 725 votes that were cast.

Opposition candidate Margret Alva secured 182 votes while 15 votes were termed invalid.

Also Read: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar is new Vice President of India

Dhankhar had previously served as the Governor of West Bengal.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu constituency in 1989.

The counting of votes began soon after the polling for the vice presidential election ended at 5 PM.

The voting began earlier this morning at 10 AM.