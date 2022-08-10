DIBRUGARH: A crucial meeting on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute was held at Joypur IB in Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday.

The discussion on Namsang area was held during the meeting and the both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh delegations visited the area to take stock of the situation.

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet minister Wangki Lowang, Borduria MLA Wanglin Lowagdong, Tirap deputy comissioner Taro Mize, ADC Deomali and DFO Deomali took part in the meeting from Arunachal Pradesh side.

Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Dibrugarh deputy comissioner Biswajit Pegu, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra, ADC Biswajit Phukan and Naharkatia circle officer Sarat Gogoi represented Assam.

Speaking to the media, Arunachal Pradesh minister Wangki Lowang said, “There are border disputes between Assam and Arunachal. But through dialogue and discussions, the issues will be resolved. We are committed to resolve the border disputes amicably.”

Assam MLA Taranga Gogoi said, “We have visited the disputed Namsang area and the report will be submitted to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tomorrow. We are very sure that this time the problem of border issues between the two states will be resolved.”

Recently, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu signed an agreement to end the decades-old border dispute between the two states.

The two leaders agreed to restrict the number of contested villages to 86 instead of 123.