NAGAON: Two persons have been arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly mulling to join the ULFA-I.

The two arrested persons have been identified as 25-year-old Naba Bora and 46-year-old Shipra Dutta.

While, Naba Bora works at a Guwahati-based private company, Shipra Dutta is a homemaker.

Naba Bora was arrested by the police on Monday from Nonoi area of Nagaon district in Assam.

On the other hand, Shipra Dutta, hailing from Kachalukhowa area in Nagaon district of Assam, was arrested from Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both the accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Both Naba Bora and Shipra Dutta had posted pro-ULFA-I statement and expressed their will to join the Paresh Baruah-led outfit on social media.

“They announced their intention of joining ULFA-I on the social media. A case has been registered against them,” Nagaon police informed on Wednesday.