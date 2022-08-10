AIZAWL: Chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga respectively, on Wednesday, had a conversation over the phone.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga spoke over the phone when the delegation from Assam visited the Mizoram chief minister.

During the conversation, both the chief ministers reiterated their commitment to resolve the Assam-Mizoram inter-state boundary issues amicably.

“I pray for an amicable solution to our (Assam-Mizoram) boundary issues,” Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said after the telephonic conversation with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam delegation that met Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga comprised of Assam ministers Atul Bora, Ashok Singhal and Assam commissioner and secretary of border protection GD Tripathi.

Also read: Assam & Mizoram sign joint statement, DCs of border districts of both states to meet every 2 months

Mizoram minister Lalruatkima was also present in the meeting.

“A fruitful discussion on resolving the Assam-Mizoram border dispute was held in the meeting,” Assam minister Ashok Singhal said.

A three-member Assam delegation was in Mizoram on August 9 and 10 to hold discussions with Mizoram to resolve the inter-state border disputes between the two states.

On Tuesday (August 9), the state governments of Assam and Mizoram signed a joint statement to resolve the decades-long border disputes amicably through dialogue.

“A joint statement has been signed between Assam and Mizoram to resolve the border siputes between the two states,” Assam minister Atul Bora, who was part of the Assam delegation had said.

Also read: Assam tea garden workers’ wage hiked by Rs 27

According to the joint statement, deputy commissioners of bordering districts of both Assam and Mizoram would meet every two months to take stock of situation in the border areas.

Assam minister Atul Bora further informed that the next meeting between Assam and Mizoram over border issues will be held in Guwahati in October.

“Border issues and claims between Assam and Mizoram will be discussed in the next meeting,” said Assam minister Atul Bora informed.

Bora added: “Assam and Mizoram CM are very keen to resolve the vexed border issue.”