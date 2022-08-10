GUWAHATI: The daily wage of tea workers in Assam has been hiked by Rs 27 by the state government.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma with representatives of different tea associations.

“Happy to share that in a meeting with tea associations, it was decided to hike the workers’ wage by Rs 27,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With this hike, the daily wage of tea workers in the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam has risen to Rs 232.

Also read: Like Bihar, regional parties in Northeast should be cautious of BJP: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Similarly, in the Barak Valley the daily wage tea garden workers has risen to Rs 210.

The Assam chief minister also “assured to raise government subsidy for orthodox tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg”.

Moreover, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that all tea garden workers in the state will receive ration cards.

“All garden workers will get ration cards and we urged the gardens to take Fair Price Shop licenses,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Representatives of Indian Tea Association, Northeast Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters’ Association and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha were present in the meeting.