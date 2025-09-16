Guwahati: Even as tensions around India-Pakistan cricket matches often trigger political debate, the family of a recent terror victim from Jaipur believes that sport must remain separate from violence and loss.

Niraj Udhwani, a Dubai-based finance professional visiting India for a family function, was among 26 civilians killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22.

He and his wife Aayushi, had travelled to Kashmir following a wedding in Shimla, unaware of the tragedy that awaited them.

Despite their devastating loss, the Udhwani family has distanced themselves from growing calls to politicize India’s participation in sporting events against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, family members clarified that they did not oppose India’s participation in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, held on Sunday in Dubai.

“Cricket is not the same as terrorism. The two should not be compared,” said one relative, highlighting the distinction between personal grief and the nation’s sporting commitments.

Another family member noted that sporting bodies govern India’s involvement in international tournaments and warned that refusing to play could damage the country’s reputation on the global stage.

“Boycotts don’t solve anything,” a family member added, pointing to India’s seven-wicket victory over Pakistan as a fitting response on the field. “That humiliation was enough. Let the players do what they’re best at, play. Political messaging belongs elsewhere.”

The match, which was part of an ICC-organised multinational tournament, drew support from multiple quarters, including BJP MP and former sports minister Anurag Thakur, who defended India’s participation by citing international obligations and the global nature of the event.

Niraj, who had married Aayushi in February 2023, was an alumnus of the Indian High School in Dubai. The couple had no children.

Following the attack, Aayushi returned to Dubai, where the family continues to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

While emotions around such incidents run high, the family’s stance has highlighted a nuanced perspective, one that separates national grief from national sport, and calls for maturity in how the country responds to acts of terror.