Guwahati: Apollo Tyres has been unveiled as the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, with rights secured until 2027.

The development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ended its contract with Dream11, following the government’s ban on betting-related and real money gaming applications under the newly passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act.

As part of the agreement, Apollo Tyres will pay Rs 4.5 crore per match to the BCCI, surpassing Dream11’s previous contribution of Rs 4 crore.

The deal is expected to provide the tyre manufacturer with substantial global exposure, thanks to India’s packed international cricket calendar, and is considered one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in recent years.

Currently, both the Indian men’s team, competing in the Asia Cup, and the women’s team, playing a three-match ODI series against Australia, are without a jersey sponsor.

The Apollo Tyres deal is set to fill that void and ensure long-term visibility for the brand across formats.