Kolkata: BCCI’s outgoing president Saurav Ganguly on Saturday hinted that he will contest for the presidential post of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

As per reports, Saurav Ganguly will be filing the nominations for the CAB polls on October 22.

Ganguli had been the president of the CAB from 2015 to 2019. He can now continue as the president for another four years.

Saurav Ganguly is stepping down from BCCI as there is no precedence for anyone to continue as president for more than three years.

Saurav Ganguly is supposed to finalise the decision by October 20.

Sourav Chandidas Ganguly alias Dada is the 39th and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).