GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP and deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi has asked the regional parties in the Northeast to be cautious of the BJP.

Citing Bihar as an example, where Nitish Kumar’s JD-U severed ties with the BJP, saying that the saffron party was “trying to break it”, Gaurav Gogoi said that the BJP intends to break the regional parties in the Northeast.

He said that the BJP intends to implement its Maharashtra model in the Northeast to break the regional parties.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the regional parties in the Northeast states that go to elections in the next year are the most vulnerable to the BJP’s tactics.

Notably, assembly elections in the Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura are slated to be held in the first half of 2023.

Later in the second half of 2023, Mizoram, another Northeast state is slated to go to assembly elections.

“Like Bihar regional parties in Northeast should be cautious. The BJP already has plans to implement the Maharashtra model especially in those states going to elections,” said Assam Congress MP and deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi.

This statement from the deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi – comes on the day Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eight time after severing ties with the BJP on Tuesday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the deputy CM of Bihar.

JD-U severed ties with the BJP and announced a new “Grand Alliance” government.

The new “Grand Alliance” government in Bihar comprises of seven parties and independent MLAs.

JD-U, RJD and Congress are the dominant partners in the new “Grand Alliance” government in Bihar.

“We (JD-U) made the decision (to leave BJP). I will not live in the year 2014,” said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar also urged the opposition parties fight unitedly against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

“I would like the opposition to be united for 2024,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar added that he does not see himself as a Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 elections.

He said: “I am not a contender for any such post (PM).”